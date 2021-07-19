Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Insiders have sold 189,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,512 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

