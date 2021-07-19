APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Holdings Increased by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,390 shares during the period. APi Group comprises 2.4% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 2.04% of APi Group worth $84,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.69. 13,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.