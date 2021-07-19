APIX Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $724,086.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

