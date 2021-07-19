Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,583 shares of company stock worth $1,338,394 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

