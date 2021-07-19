AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Position Trimmed by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,372 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of AppFolio worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.