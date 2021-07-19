Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 156,439 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $671,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

