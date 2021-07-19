Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

