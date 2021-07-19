Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

