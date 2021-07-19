Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Short Interest Update

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:WTRU opened at $59.29 on Monday. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aqua America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

