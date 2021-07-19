ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.08. 2,711,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,366. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.84 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.