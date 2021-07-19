ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00. Insiders sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock valued at $225,795,704 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.