Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0813 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00743756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.