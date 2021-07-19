ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

