ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 375,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,149. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

