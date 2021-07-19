Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 9,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $824.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

