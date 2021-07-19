Ardmore Shipping Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,677 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 10,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

