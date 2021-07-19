Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Argon has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $64,694.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

