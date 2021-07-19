Argus Initiates Coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Research analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.25 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,917. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

