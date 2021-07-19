Argus Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Hold

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

