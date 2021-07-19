Arion (ARION) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $29,726.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,294,317 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.