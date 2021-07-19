ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 191.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34.

