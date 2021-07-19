Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

