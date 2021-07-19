ARMOR Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00099526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00147212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.88 or 1.00014329 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,822,950 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.