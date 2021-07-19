Arnold Ursaner Buys 3,000 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $12,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Arnold Ursaner acquired 1,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $4,620.00.

VOLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 316,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.46. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

