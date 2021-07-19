Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $8.53.
Aroundtown Company Profile
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.