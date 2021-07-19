Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

