Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,172 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of MacroGenics worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.57 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

