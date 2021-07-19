Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of Diamond S Shipping worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

DSSI stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

