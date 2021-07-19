Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,409 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of D8 worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D8 during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D8 during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of D8 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D8 alerts:

Shares of DEH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.