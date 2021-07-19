Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 165,376 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Ichor worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 135,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 67,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,350,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

