Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $3.87 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of BILI opened at $109.01 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

