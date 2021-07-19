Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

