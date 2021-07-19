Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, reaching $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

