Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.17.

TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,225. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

