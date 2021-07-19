Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45.

Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

