Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Up 7.1%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 101,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,518,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $594.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $263,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $97,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

