ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €525.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €573.27 ($674.44).

