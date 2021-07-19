ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.09. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

