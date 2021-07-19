Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 4,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 259,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

