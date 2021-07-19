Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.68. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,530. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.93 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

