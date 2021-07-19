Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.