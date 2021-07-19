Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.40. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

