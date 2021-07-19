ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $247,676.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00362940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

