Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $25,833.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,786.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.24 or 0.05896128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.53 or 0.01359437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00134708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00625693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00381770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00293117 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,755,941 coins and its circulating supply is 41,960,228 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

