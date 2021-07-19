ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

ATIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $8.17 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

