Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,719. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

