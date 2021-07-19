Atlas Protocol Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $2.95 million and $121,544.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00100029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00147504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.01 or 0.99885830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

