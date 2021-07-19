Atotech (NYSE:ATC) vs. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech N/A N/A N/A Cabot -5.17% 19.21% 6.12%

This table compares Atotech and Cabot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.77 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.15 Cabot $2.61 billion 1.12 -$238.00 million $2.08 24.75

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atotech and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 0 6 5 0 2.45 Cabot 1 2 4 0 2.43

Atotech currently has a consensus target price of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Cabot has a consensus target price of $74.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.08%. Given Cabot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Atotech.

Summary

Cabot beats Atotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites. It also provides specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; fumed alumina used in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries; and aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. In addition, the company offers activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; and activated carbon solutions for activated carbon injection in coal-fired utilities, mobile water filter units, and carbon reactivation services. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

