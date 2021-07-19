Audius Reaches Market Cap of $108.95 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $108.95 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

