Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.54 and last traded at C$14.40. Approximately 168,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 187,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUP shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1293596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.