Aurora Price Reaches $0.0011 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Aurora has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $213,793.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00078840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.